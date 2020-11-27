Officers remove people occupying state-owned homes in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A group of homeless people who had taken over several empty, state-owned houses in Los Angeles was forcefully removed by California Highway Patrol officers hours later.
Members of Reclaim and Rebuild Our Community said in a video message they are homeless and looking for somewhere to shelter in place during the pandemic.
KNBC-TV reports at least three people were detained amid dozens of protesters.
The CHP did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment from The Associated Press. Caltrans, which owns the properties, says the homes the group broke into Wednesday are unsafe and uninhabitable.
