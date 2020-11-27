Officers remove people occupying state-owned homes in LA

FILE – In this March 30, 2020, file photo, resident Marie Salas, left, sets a banner on her home fence reading “Squatting is not the Answer,” across the street of a formerly vacant home that was recently taken by a group of homeless mothers in the El Sereno neighborhood of Los Angeles. A new group of homeless people who had taken over several empty, state-owned houses in Los Angeles was forcefully removed by California Highway Patrol officers hours later amid protests by dozens of community activists. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A group of homeless people who had taken over several empty, state-owned houses in Los Angeles was forcefully removed by California Highway Patrol officers hours later.

Members of Reclaim and Rebuild Our Community said in a video message they are homeless and looking for somewhere to shelter in place during the pandemic.

KNBC-TV reports at least three people were detained amid dozens of protesters.

The CHP did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment from The Associated Press. Caltrans, which owns the properties, says the homes the group broke into Wednesday are unsafe and uninhabitable.