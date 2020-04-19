Officers bust rooftop party of over 100 people in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CNN Newsource) — About 50 police officers broke up a party of more than 100 people in Los Angeles Friday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department reportedly arrested several attendees.

Charges against them are unclear.

The party took place on a rooftop in South Los Angeles.

Los Angeles residents are under social distancing orders both from Gov. Gavin Newsom and the county Department of Public Health.

