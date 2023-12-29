OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – An Oakland police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty Friday morning near Jack London Square. The suspects responsible for the officer’s death remain at-large, investigators said.

“This senseless act of violence against a member of our police force, the guardians of

our City, will not go unanswered. Oakland will collaboratively and tirelessly work with

our law enforcement partners at the local, state, and federal levels to identify and bring

to justice those responsible for this assault on our city and the tragic loss of our officer,” Mayor Sheng Thao said.

The slain undercover officer was part of a team of officers who responded to a burglary in progress at a cannabis dispensary near Jack London Square at 1 a.m. Friday, according to the police union. The burglars slipped away, the team “cleared the scene,” and officers left the area, interim police chief Darren Allison said.

A second burglary unfolded at the same business on the 400 block of the Embarcadero at 4:30 a.m. The undercover officer returned to the scene with a second officer, Allison said. He was fatally shot while driving his unmarked OPD vehicle toward the second burglary incident, Allison said.

The gunman was running with several other people who were fleeing from the scene, investigators said.

Several suspects were seen running from the area and evaded capture, according to police. One of the fleeing suspects was the gunman who killed the officer, the interim chief said.

Police officers never returned gunfire, Allison added. No arrests have been made.

Video from the scene showed a white pickup truck with a shattered window and apparent bullet holes.

The gravely-wounded officer was rushed to Highland Hospital. He succumbed to his injuries at 8:44 a.m. with family members and OPD officers by his side. Allison said the fallen officer was a four-year veteran on the police force.

The slain officer’s name was not released on Friday afternoon because additional family members still need to be notified by authorities.

The OPD wrote on X, “It is with a heavy heart that we come together to share the devastating news of the passing of our colleague and friend, who was killed in the line of duty today in the 400 block of Embarcadero.”

The FBI’s San Francisco office wrote on X, “Today, we mourn the loss of the Oakland Police Department hero who died in the line of duty while working to keep Oakland safe. Our condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the fallen officer, whose sacrifice shall not be forgotten.”

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price pledged to prosecute the officer’s killer once arrests have been made. Price said, “The murder of this young officer is inexcusable.”

Price continued, “Today, an Oakland Police Officer lost his life in a deadly shooting. This is a

tremendous tragedy for our entire community and extremely traumatizing for our law

enforcement partners. The deadly violence that we have experienced in Oakland in recent years has no place in Alameda County. My office stands ready to prosecute whoever is responsible and hold them accountable.”

Allison and Oakland’s mayor held a news conference at 1 p.m. to release more information about what happened.

The complete news conference can be viewed in the video player above.