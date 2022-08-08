DOWNEY, Calif. (KTLA) – An off-duty police officer is dead following a shooting in Los Angeles County Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the city of Downey at around 3:30 p.m. on the 12000 block of Lakewood Boulevard in the parking lot of an LA Fitness location.

Downey police arrived on scene and found a man who had been shot. His wounds were severe and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has not yet been identified, but police confirmed that he was an off-duty officer with the Monterey Park Police Department.

During a press conference Monday evening, Monterey Park Police Chief Kelly Gordon confirmed that the man killed was one of her officers

“This is a tragedy,” said Gordon. “This is a tragedy for his family but this is a tragedy for the Monterey Park Police Department as well.”

The Police Department has only 76 sworn officers and Gordon said the loss will be felt deeply by all.

“Right now our main focus is making sure that the person that did this is brought to justice and the investigation is allowed to take place the way it needs to take place,” Gordon said.

The police chief added that her department was prepared to help the family of the fallen officer in this trying time.

The shooting investigation remains ongoing and no suspect description has been released at this time.