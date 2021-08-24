Off-duty officer stabbed with screwdriver while interrupting burglary, Bakersfield Police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An off-duty police officer was stabbed with a screwdriver when he interrupted two people who allegedly tried to burglarize his personal vehicle, police said.

The officer was in plain clothes when he confronted a man and woman attempting to burglarize his vehicle Tuesday after he left a medical facility in the 600 block of 38th Street, according to a Bakersfield Police Department release. The woman stabbed him multiple times with a screwdriver when he tried to detain the man, police said.

Arriving officers located and arrested Joshua Holman, 37, and Suzanne Holman, 40, on suspicion of aggravated assault, burglary, robbery, and possession of methamphetamine, police said.