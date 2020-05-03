Off-duty LAPD officer arrested on suspicion of shooting fellow officer during camping trip

FILE – A Los Angeles Police Department patrol car at headquarters on April 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images – FILE)

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (KTLA) — A Los Angeles Police Department officer allegedly shot a fellow officer during an off-duty camping trip in an unincorporated area of Apple Valley, authorities said Sunday.

Deputies responded to the scene of the shooting near Stoddard Wells OHV, an off-roading area near Barstow, about 1:17 a.m. Sunday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. They found a 48-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the upper body, who sheriff’s officials said was airlifted for medical treatment.

Ismael Tamayo, a 44-year-old LAPD officer and Ontario resident, has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, according sheriff’s officials and county booking records. Sheriff’s officials previously described the suspect as Ishmail Tamayo.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are still under investigation, sheriff’s officials said. However, detectives believe three friends had been camping and shooting guns in the off-roading area just prior to the shooting.

The victim is expected to survive, officials said, although no further details about his condition have been released.

The Los Angeles Times reported all three people taking part in the camping trip were off-duty LAPD officers. Both the wounded officer and the suspect were assigned to the LAPD’s Newton Division.

Bail for Tamayo was set at $1 million pending his initial appearance in San Bernardino County Superior Court, which was scheduled for Tuesday, records show.

Anyone with information can reach detectives at 909-387-3589. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call 800-782-7463 or visit www.wetip.com.

