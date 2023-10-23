BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An off-duty Kern County Sheriff’s deputy has been arrested for driving under the influence and child endangerment after crashing with a Bakersfield police squad car Saturday in southwest Bakersfield, according to BPD.

A BPD officer was in his patrol car on Stockdale Highway and Village Lane, near the In-N-Out, when his vehicle was struck by off-duty KCSO deputy Ana Alvarez, 32 of Bakersfield who was driving her personal vehicle.

Alvarez was arrested for driving under the influence and was charged for child endangerment. Officers said no injuries were reported.

There were four kids in total at the time of the crash: boys ages 2, 6, and 7-year-olds and a four-year-old girl, according to BPD Public Information Officer Andrew Tipton.