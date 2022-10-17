OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Servers at a ramen shop in Oakland stopped a crime in progress Friday night, and they were more than dressed for the occasion.

Servers at NōKA Ramen in Oakland were trying out something new last Friday: the crew decided to wear Power Rangers costumes to highlight a drink on their menu, the NōKA Ranger. But little did they know, they’d end up fighting crime just hours later.

According to a Twitter thread that has gone viral, a woman rushed into NōKA Ramen and told servers that she was not safe, a short time later a man came running in and proceeded to attack her. The black and yellow power rangers then told the man to leave before he swung at them, according to the thread.

All three rangers yelled “Huey,” which, according to the thread, is Thai expression meaning “What the f—?” All of the rangers told the woman to hide in the kitchen before the man started hurling Asian slurs at people inside of the shop. The yellow ranger then reportedly grabbed the man by the collar and dragged him out of the restaurant.

Once outside, the man proceeded to throw things at the window of the ramen shop. He then reportedly recruited a friend to help him fight the servers–still wearing their Power Rangers suits. According to the thread it had been about 30 minutes since the police were called but none were on scene yet. The power rangers proceeded to pile onto the men at the door and lock them out of the shop.

According to OPD at 8:49 p.m. a person entered NōKA Ramen and asked for help because an individual experiencing a mental health crisis was threatening customers. OPD officers arrived on scene and detained the individual before transporting them to a mental health facility.

According to a Facebook post from the owners of NōKA Ramen, incidents like this are a rarity at the shop. The owners are happy with how their employees responded to the incident, and even posted a photo of all employees in costumes in front of the shop.

“Our NōKA Rangers were real life heroes last night when an incident occurred 💛 Like our heroic namesakes, it’s not just the powers and costumes that give us strength. It’s who and what we are inside that empowers us,” the post read.