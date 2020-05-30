Oakland protest following death of George Floyd turned violent

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Friday night’s protest took a deadly turn in Oakland.

Two Federal Protective Service officers were shot and injured — One died overnight from gunshot wounds.

Thousands of protesters from around the Bay Area met in Oakland to protest the death of George Floyd.

A group of people broke into an Oakland Target on Broadway, and went through the store smashing windows and grabbing items.

KRON4 is hearing reports that the fire is still not out this morning and that other stores including Walgreens, a bank and Starbucks were also broken into and or set on fire.

The protest in Oakland started at 8 p.m. Friday evening, some protesters met at City Hall.

Quickly the group grew in size from a few hundred to thousands overnight.

A Mercedes Benz dealership was vandalized and set on fire, a car was set on fire, and other cars were tagged with slurs targeting law enforcement.

Images pouring in from social media show a diverse mix of people out on the streets, chanting phrases including “Black Lives Matter,” and “I Can’t Breath.”

At some point through the protest, police were seen by those in attendance using some tactics against the protesters.

Also, these protests ended up on the I-880 freeway in Oakland. Some reports said that the Bay Bridge was even shut down for some time due to protest.

Here are some numbers from Oakland Police:

60 looters were detained

22 arrests were made

13 officers were injured in Oakland

2 Federal Protective Service officers were shot, according to police, one sadly has died.

The Oakland Police Chief talked about the chaos erupting overnight.

“We have had demonstrations last night, and they started out peacefully and we stood with our community here in the city of Oakland to provide safe spaces and respectful spaces for our demonstrators. What we saw later on in the evening turned violent and disruptive and we want to call on everyone who would come to Oakland and stand with us to respect the memory of George Floyd and the community to ensure that they are peaceful and respectful to the city of Oakland and especially our downtown businesses which have been suffering since the pandemic began. We thank all the mutual aid and other agency partners that have helped us tonight, but as we have seen across the country, we saw damage and destruction here in the city. We will be back at it tomorrow, we stand with our community, and we want to ensure that everyone that comes to the city of Oakland is peaceful and respectful,” Chief Susan Manheimer said.

Some protesters say their message was not one of violence, although we saw it, but it was to convey a message that people are exhausted of these types of police killings of Black men.

The investigation into that officer that was shot and killed continues.

