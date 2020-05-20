Oakland A’s refuse to pay $1.2M Coliseum rent, cite pandemic

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland A’s are reportedly refusing to pay its $1.2 million rent payment for use of the Coliseum due to the team’s inability to use the facility amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Oakland A’s have released the following statement in response:

Given the local state of emergency due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Oakland Coliseum has been kept available by the City of Oakland and Alameda County as a potential surge location. Due to this important health measure, the local shelter-in-place directive, and the state and local bans on public gatherings of more than 1,000 people at City facilities – including the Coliseum – the Joint Powers Authority has been unable to make the Coliseum available for use by the A’s. The A’s have fully supported the health directives and community efforts by the City of Oakland, Alameda County and the State. The A’s sent notice to the JPA in March stating the Club is in support of these public health efforts and would defer annual rent payment, given the building was not available for use, per provisions in the contract. The A’s look forward to when the City and County feel it is safe to lift current directives, and the A’s are granted access to the facility to play baseball. Oakland A’s

The start of the baseball season has been delayed because of the virus outbreak. There’s no timetable for when the season might begin.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.