NWS confirms rare tornado hit Southern California on Christmas, causing damage

VENTURA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A rare tornado struck coastal Ventura on Christmas night, causing some damage to the area around the harbor, the National Weather Service confirmed Thursday.

The “short-lived” tornado with a width of about 25 to 30 feet touched down around 9 p.m. near the Santa Clara River and moved less than a mile across the harbor.

The storm that caused the Christmas night tornado is the same system that has been dumping heavy snowfall in the mountains above Southern California and causing traffic headaches due to closures on the Grapevine and over Tehachapi Pass.

Damage from the tornado was reported to be limited to trees, clay roof tiles, a small kiosk and several canopies attached to harbor businesses.

One of the canopies was blown onto a fishing boat in the harbor, the storm report said.

The report added that the tornado “hopped” as the storm damage was not consistent.

Between 9 to 930 pm last evening, a rotating storm cell over the SBA Channel moved north towards Montecito. The red rectangle box indicated where the Tornado Warning was valid. The circulation held together as it reached land, but there were no reports of damage. #cawx #CAstorm pic.twitter.com/ivx425TnEy — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 26, 2019

