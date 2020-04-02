Nurse’s husband organizes drive-by thank you in Kaiser Permanente parking lot

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — As a registered nurse, Becky Cherry-May already has a stressful job but now with the current coronavirus pandemic, anxiety levels are even higher.

“We are anticipating a deluge of people who are very sick and have the potential to make us very sick,” Cherry-May told FOX40. “These are scary times.”

Cherry-May’s husband, Allen May, said the couple has even separated themselves in their own household for fear his wife could contract the virus and give it to him. While together time on their couch is on hold, a line has been drawn.

“She said to me, ‘Allen, do you want me to move out to the trailer?’” Allen recalled. “And I said, ‘No, I’m not going to give that up.’”

Seeing what Becky and other health care workers are going through these days, Allen recently got an idea.

“I saw that in New York they are showing support by at 7 o’clock they are all honking horns and turning on lights. And I thought what a great thing to do here,” he said.

So Allen went on social media and on Tuesday night car after car drove through the Kaiser Permanente Vacaville parking lot, honking to say thank you.

“I didn’t know how many would show up but quite a few did,“ Allen explained.

Inside, workers whipped out their phones and showed what the action looked like from their vantage point. Becky was one of those on duty at the time.

“We were all moved to tears,” Becky told FOX40. “It was so meaningful. What a wonderful gesture from my amazing husband.”

With the event being a huge success, Allen said he’s not done.

“I’m getting a lot of people on Facebook saying, ‘When are we going again? Let’s plan this again,’” he said. “So I definitely think we’re going to set something up like that.”

Allen said he does not know his exact plan just yet but if possible, he would like to do similar events not only again at Kaiser Vacaville but at other hospitals in the area as well.

