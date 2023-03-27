(KTXL) — Representatives from the Sikh community held a press conference on Monday, condemning a shooting that happened on temple grounds in Sacramento County during a religious celebration.

Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen, who regularly attends services at the temple, read a statement on behalf of the Bradshaw Sikh Society condemning the shooting following a fight between three men on Sunday afternoon.

“The parade was peaceful and a celebration of our faith,” Singh-Allen said. “It is unfortunate that a few misguided people tried to ruin a cultural and religious event.”

“We condemn their actions and we hope that they are punished to the fullest extent of the law,” Singh-Allen continued. “Our youth must learn that is not acceptable to use violence for disagreements.”

The temple hosted festivities Sunday where thousands of people attended a parade as part of Nagar Kirtan, a traditional celebration of the Sikh faith. It was the first time the temple on Bradshaw Road was hosting the event.

The parade was resumed following the shooting.

Singh-Allen said the Sikh community “will not live in fear” and the temple plans to host future events, including another Nagar Kirtan celebration next year.

•Video Above: Sikh temple staff, Elk Grove Mayor hold news conference

“We worked hard to put this first event together,” Singh-Allen said. “It took thousands and thousands of hours for a successful event. For the last three days, it went on beautifully with no incident. It was safe. It was beautiful. It was joyous.”

Around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, shots were fired near the Gurdwara Sacramento Sikh Society temple located on the 7600 block of Bradshaw Road.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a fight occurred between two men that knew each other. One of the men shot the other, and then a friend of the second man shot the first man before running away.

The sheriff’s office found two men with gunshot wounds and both were transported to the hospital. Authorities said both of them are expected to survive, and one of them will likely be arrested for his alleged involvement in the shooting.

The other accused shooter fled on foot and was arrested after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

The sheriff’s office identified the arrested suspect as 21-year-old Karman Sandhu. The other alleged shooter that is in the hospital won’t be identified because of “security reasons,” but that information will be available once he is booked into the county jail.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Amar Gandhi said the shooting is not related to a hate crime and the three men had “an existing history with each other.” Gandhi said the all three men are of East Indian descent.

At Monday’s press conference, Gandhi said two firearms from the shooting were recovered, with one of them discovered by temple staff.