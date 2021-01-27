Northern California communities clean up in aftermath of powerful winds

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Communities across Northern California were hammered by constant and powerful wind Tuesday night into Wednesday, which left behind scattered tree branches, smashed cars, and damaged homes in its wake.

‘A pretty gut-wrenching night of sleep’

On Portola Way in Sacramento’s Land Park neighborhood, Shannon McNerny says she and her family had a crazy wake-up call at around 3:15 a.m. when her whole house shook. A tree fell in between her and her neighbor’s house. The branches crushed her neighbor’s car.

“And I think she parked her car in the driveway just so it wouldn’t be on the street because she never parks there,” McNerny said.

McNerny says she’s counting her blessing as no one was hurt.

“I am so grateful. I mean it clipped the roof; that’s where our little girl’s bedroom is on that side,” McNerny said.

Nearby on 21st Street, another tree also fell taking out power poles and crushing a Toyota SUV. Elsewhere, a branch cut into a Victorian on D Street and 13th Street in midtown.

“It woke me at about 11 last night, and I thought something like that was going to happen to my bedroom,” said resident Scott Hilbert.

Meanwhile, McNerny says clearing the tree away will be tricky.

“My husband said he could start trimming some branches up there but then it would fall right on to her car because both of our houses are kind of holding it up,” McNerny said.

‘It sounded like a train coming in or a major earthquake’

In Solano County, Vacaville residents are still cleaning up the aftermath of Tuesday night’s powerful storm.

Only during the calm after the storm Wednesday was when Mary Rose Parsons told FOX40 she could gather her thoughts and take a look at what Mother Nature did.

“This is what happened! It sounded like a train coming in or like a major earthquake,” she recalled.

A tree that’s been at a home on Owl Circle since the 80’s proved to be no match for the 60 mph wind gusts that whipped through Vacaville and came crashing down through Parson’s living room ceiling.

“Because it rumbled the house, like it shook it really well and it’s kind of scary right now because it’s settling a bit,” Parsons described. “Where the branches are coming out of, I see the cracks are starting to get longer so that’s pretty scary.”

‘It caught us off guard’

Extreme winds across Stockton downed trees, toppled fences and ripped apart restaurant tents Tuesday night.

“Basically he just said it was a hurricane that ripped through here and the tents were propped up to the door, crashing almost through the windows saying ‘Be prepared for the worst,’” said Andy Pappas, owner of Papapavlo’s Bistro & Bar in Stockton.

Wind gusts reaching nearly 60 miles per hour sent a large canopy tent outside the Lincoln Center restaurant thrashing in the wind.

“All the tents that we had, I don’t know if any of them are salvageable. That could be $5,000, $6,000 or more. So, it’s pretty significant for us,” Pappas said.

The damage comes just days after outdoor dining was reinstated across the state.