Lanes ready to reopen along I-5 at Grapevine

GRAPEVINE, Calif. (KGET) — Caltrans said it is getting ready to reopen lanes following a multi-vehicle collision near Grapevine Road on Interstate 5. Northbound traffic has been backed up for miles since around 1:30 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol says at around 1:24 p.m., a semi truck lost control, struck three vehicles and partially crashed through a guardrail and ended up on its side. Minor injuries have been reported in the crash.

