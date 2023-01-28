OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A skydiver from GoJump Oceanside plummeted to the ground on Friday after his parachute failed to completely open, said the Oceanside Fire Department.

Officials say the skydiver, a man described to be in his 30s to 40s, struck the roof of a two-story home before landing on the ground between two adjacent homes on Toopal Drive, near the Oceanside Airport, shortly after 5 p.m.

According to the fire department, the partially open chute prevented a complete freefall, but the landing was uncontrolled and at an accelerated pace.

First responders arrived eight minutes after the initial 911 call and began assessing and treating the man’s injuries, fire officials said. Six minutes later, a Carlsbad Fire Department ambulance arrived at the scene and transported the patient to an awaiting air ambulance at the Oceanside Airport.

The patient was then airlifted by Mercy Air to a local trauma center for further care. The skydiver was reported to have suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported in relation to this incident.

Skydivers regularly jump from the Oceanside Airport and while accidents of this nature do occur, fire officials said they are infrequent.