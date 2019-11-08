NorCal woman allegedly pulls revolver out of fanny pack, shoots at houseguest

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A Petaluma woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly pulled out a revolver out of her fanny pack and shot at a houseguest during an argument.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call at 7:31 a.m. about a disturbance in the 11000 block of Sutton Street.

The victim told dispatch the property owner, 58-year-old Margot Cardarelli, pulled a revolver out of her fanny pack and shot at her while her young daughter was nearby in a car.

Deputies responded to the residence and spoke with Cardarelli who said she had been arguing with the victim about trespassing, according to authorities.

She told deputies the victim was staying in a tenant’s bedroom, which was against the rental contract.

Deputies said Cardarelli initially denied shooting at the victim and said she didn’t own a revolver. She later admitted to shooting a round into the ground when she was standing next to the victim, deputies said.

The victim, who had left the scene with her 4-year-old daughter before deputies arrived, said she was staying the night at a friend’s house when she awoke to Cardarelli banging on the door telling her to leave.

She said she gathered her belongings and began walking towards her car with her daughter but Cardarelli followed them and began taking pictures of them, authorities said.

The victim pushed the phone away from her and that’s when Cardarelli stepped back a few feet, pulled a revolver out of her fanny pack, and shot one round at the victim, according to deputies.

Deputies said they found the revolver and a spent casing inside a garbage can inside the home. They said they also found a bullet lodged in a tree next to where the victim was standing.

Cardarelli was booked into the Sonoma County jail on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon, negligent discharge of a firearm and child endangerment.

Cardarelli has since posted a bail of $50,000.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.