NorCal hospital forced to evacuate due to Kincade Fire

California

by: KRON

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sept. 20, 2019, file photo, an American flag flutters in the breeze outside of the Sutter Medical Center in Sacramento, Calif. Sutter Health, one of California’s largest hospital systems, has reached an agreement to settle a massive class-action lawsuit over allegations that it abused its market power to snuff out competition and overcharge patients for medical bills, a spokeswoman for California’s attorney general said Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital is being evacuated on Saturday night due to the Kincade Fire.

Patients will be transported to Sutter Health in Novato and California Pacific Medical Center in San Francisco.

The hospital is located in the area of mandatory evacuation orders.

Two years ago when the wildfires ripped through the North Bay, Sutter hospital was evacuated.

In 2017, officials reported about 70 patients were forced to evacuate, in addition to 130 patients being evacuated from Kaiser Permanente in Santa Rosa.

