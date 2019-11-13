NorCal brewery gets backlash after it releases anti-utility beer

Breaking News
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California brewery owner upset with devastating fires sparked by Pacific Gas & Electric power lines is producing a beer he named “F— PG&E” and the brew has sparked a backlash.

Steve Doty, owner of Shady Oak brewery in Santa Rosa, announced the new beer last week on a Facebook post.

Doty tells SFGate he meant to draw attention to the negligence of PG&E executives and was stunned by the onslaught of critical comments by people who said they are related to utility employees.

Others have attacked Shady Oak by giving it 1-star reviews on Yelp and Google or calling the taproom with violent threats.

Doty posted an apology to those upset by the beer name but says he is still standing by the name.

