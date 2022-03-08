LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Just two weeks ago, 11-year-old Wayde South of Lincoln was pitching for his team, the Better Baseball Training team from Roseville, when a baseball hit him in the face.

Video showed South on the mound pitching before being struck.

“I barely looked at the ground, then I looked back up and I saw the ball coming right at me. I moved my glove, but I didn’t get there in time. So, it hit me right somewhere around there,” South recalled. “So, when it hit me, it felt numb. But after like a few seconds, that’s when the pain started to come in.”

Wayde South’s mother, Jennifer South told FOX40 the extent of her son’s injuries.

“The teeth came out together. The front one and the one next to it. The whole root and the bone, attached up top,” Jennifer South said. “There also breaks and fractures up here.”

Ear, nose and throat doctors at UC Davis were able to put the boy’s teeth back in place, but only time will tell if the teeth will be permanent or need to be replaced.

“I’m doing a lot better than before,” Wayde South said.

South hasn’t been cleared to return to school, but he’s been there to support his team.

“It felt really good to be back in the uniform. And it felt really good to see my team again,” South said.

South’s teammates are wearing his No. 28 on their uniforms until he is able to rejoin them.

The love and support he’s received from his baseball family and the community have blown South and his mom away.

A GoFundMe for South raised more than $40,000 in less than two days.

“We’re super grateful. We’re able to put money away for future dental situations that are probably going to arise,” Jennifer South said.

“I’m really grateful and thankful that they thought so much about me and came together to give me all of this,” South said.