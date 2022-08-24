BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The question remains: who placed a counterfeit oxycodone pill containing Fentanyl on the fast-food burrito of a 9-year-old girl? The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is left with no leads and a real head-scratcher.

Wednesday morning, KCSO confirmed that ‘detectives have exhausted all leads’ and that the case ‘will remain inactive until pertinent information is discovered or relayed’ to KCSO.

It was supposed to be a typical stop for fast food at the Del Taco drive-thru off Merle Haggard Drive for the Kush family on June 25th. When their 9-year-old daughter Braelynn unwrapped her burrito, she found a pill between the wrapper and burrito that closely resembled the synthetic and powerful pain killer known as fentanyl.

KCSO said the pill was seized after the incident and submitted to the Kern County Crime Lab for testing. The test came back and the crime lab determined the pill did contain fentanyl.

The investigation determined that the pill did not come from Del Taco and that it was not an employee and did not get placed in the food at Del Taco, according to KCSO.

A month after the incident, KCSO said there were still several persons of interest that were not related to the 9-year-old and that the investigation was still ongoing.

Now, KCSO is saying that there is ‘insufficient evidence to make any arrests’ eventually forcing the case to go cold. The Kush Family was contacted for comment, but our calls were not returned or answered by the time of publishing.