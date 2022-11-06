No one took home the record-setting $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot on Saturday, but three tickets sold in California may have minted new millionaires.

The tickets, which matched the winning numbers of 28-45-53-56-69 but missed the Powerball of 20, earned their buyers more than $1.1 million each, according to the California State Lottery.

The winning tickets were sold at Susanville Supermarket in the Northern California city of Susanville, at a Rite Aid in Encintas, and at a 76 in the Bay Area city of San Leandro.

The next drawing on Monday could result in a $1.9 billion jackpot, a figure that could increase even more based on ticket sales.

If someone chooses not to take the annual payments and instead goes for the lump sump, they’ll still receive almost a billion dollars: $929 million, according to Yahoo.