GROVER BEACH, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Grover Police Department says “no day is ever the same” as a Police Officer.

In a Facebook post, Grover Police says they often handle traffic accidents, thefts, and the occasional assault in their little beach community.

Police say they were we’re dispatched to check on three goats Saturday running the city streets of Grover Beach.

Officials say Officers Martinez and Pulido channeled their inner cowboy skills and successfully took the goats into temporary custody. The three goats were returned to their owners.