No damage, injuries from 4.6-magnitude earthquake in Inyo County

California

LONE PINE, Calif. (AP) — An earthquake rattled Inyo County Monday evening but no damage or injuries were immediately reported.

A magnitude-4.6 temblor struck at 5:25 p.m. southeast of the community of Lone Pine, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The area is located between Sequoia National Park and Death Valley National Park, about 170 miles north of Los Angeles.

