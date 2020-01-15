Newsom’s homelessness tour is coming to Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom is scheduled to visit the Central Valley on Wednesday as part of his week-long homelessness tour across the state.

Governor Newsom will take a tour of Exodus Recovery Inc., a behavioral health facility in southeast Fresno.

Exodus Recovery Inc. provides resources and services to youth and adults suffering from mental health issues, many of whom are experiencing homelessness.

The Governor’s office says the visit is part of Newsom’s $1b battle to tackle the state-wide homelessness crisis.

