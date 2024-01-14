(KSWB) — Two popular programs aimed at expanding access to state parks are at risk of losing funding under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed spending plan for the next fiscal year.

The cuts to the state’s Park Adventure Pass and Library Parks Pass programs, which are each used by thousands of residents since their implementation, are part of the governor’s larger proposal to eliminate $8.5 billion in spending to close a $38 billion budget deficit.

“We are extremely concerned about the Governor’s proposal to end two highly effective and popular programs providing free access to California state parks,” California State Parks Foundation director Rachel Norton said in a release on Thursday. “These programs are critical to our state’s goal of a healthier, more equitable California.”

The nonprofit criticizes the proposed spending cuts to these programs as at odds with Newsom’s “California for All” initiative, focusing on the well-being of children through education about physical and mental health.

One central aspect of the initiative, called “Outdoors Access for All,” aims to give residents both young and old the ability to spend more time outside — whether it is through visits to state parks or through building more green spaces in communities.

According to the California State Parks Foundation, the two programs, as well as the Golden Bear Pass for low-income families and those who receive certain state benefits, were cornerstones of this ambitious effort.

Both passes were established in 2021 as three-year, $9.1 million per year pilot programs to provide free access to state parks.

The Adventure Pass was given to fourth graders and their families, while the Library Parks Pass allowed library card holders to check out vehicle day-use entry to participating parks. It was recently expanded to cover 54 state parks, up from the 19 originally participating.

More than 48,000 students received the Adventure Pass since the start of the pilot, the nonprofit said. Meanwhile, libraries across the state had access to over 33,000 Library Parks Passes, which the nonprofit says became one of the most borrowed items.

Cost of entry with fees for admission or parking, the California State Parks Foundation says, can be a financial burden for residents, deterring people from visiting state parks.

A survey conducted by the non-profit of the Library Parks Pass program, in particular, found that the majority of people — about 63% — who checked out the passes previously considered cost to be their main reason for not visiting a state park before.

As a result of the program, 90% of respondents said they now visit or have plans to visit state parks more than seven times a year.

“It is incomprehensible that, after all the hard work to create and start administering these programs, and documented success in achieving a key policy goal of the Newsom Administration, these programs would lose funding,” Norton said. “California State Parks Foundation and grassroots advocates from around the state will be urging the Legislature to restore this funding as the budget process moves forward.”

The Golden Bear Pass, which was recently revamped by a bill signed into law last year, would remain unimpacted by the spending cuts in Newsom’s initial proposal unveiled Wednesday.

The budget numbers are likely to shift again in May, when a revised spending outline will be released taking into account how much revenue will be coming into the state from Californians’ taxes.

Under California law, whatever final budget lawmakers pass will have to be balanced — meaning the state cannot spend more money than it has.