Newsom wants to be ‘respectful to the deep economic challenges’ amid Tulare County reopening against recommendation

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday said he’s saddened by the loss of life in Tulare County due to COVID-19 as the county has moved to reopen without state authorization.

“It breaks my heart. It should break your heart. Families of loved ones that are impacted — that may not have been impacted by COVID-19 — maybe a loved one that lost their life may have not lost their life because people aren’t working in the spirit of collaboration with their health professionals,” Newsom said Friday about Tulare County.

Newsom said he’s deeply sensitive and has respect for local elected officials in Tulare County, and he said he understands their “deep desire” to reopen amid the pandemic and staggering unemployment rates.

“We’ll continue to collaborate; we’ll continue to cooperate. We may have areas of disagreement — by the way, it’s interesting — the county officials have disagreement with a lot of the city officials,” Newsom said.

Newsom said he believes the situation will work itself out and had no desire to be punitive because he wants “to be responsible and respectful to the deep economic challenges that all of us are facing.”

As of Friday, Tulare County has had 1,603 COVID-19 cases. A total of 75 people have died as a result. There have been 588 recoveries so far.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

This is a developing story.

