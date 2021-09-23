Newsom visits KNP Complex Fire in Sequoia National Park

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom is in Three Rivers Thursday to visit the scene of the KNP Complex Fire in Sequoia National Park.

The governor is expected to sign legislation outlining an over $15 billion climate package, the largest in state history.

According to a press release sent out Wednesday, the package includes “investments to support immediate drought response and long-term water resilience, promote sustainability and protect communities across the state from multi-faceted climate risks, including extreme heat and sea-level rise.”