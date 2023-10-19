California Governor Gavin Newsom will visit Israel just ahead of a trip to China that had already been planned for some time.

“I’m on my way to Israel. I’ll be meeting with those impacted by the horrific terrorist attacks and offering California’s support,” the governor posted on social media Thursday morning.

Newsom is making the trip as Israel nears two weeks of war against Gaza-based Hamas, which overran the Israeli border on Oct. 7 in a surprise attack, killing hundreds and taking dozens of hostages.

The governor’s press secretary said, “The Governor adjusted his planned international trip and will briefly visit Israel ahead of going to China. While in Israel, the Governor will meet with those impacted by the violence.”

Newsom’s office also said that California will send medical supplies and other aid to the region, including to Gaza.

Newsom’s visit comes just days after President Joe Biden visited Israel and met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

While there, Biden confirmed $100 million in assistance to civilians in Gaza, which has seen its borders with Israel and Egypt closed or limited during the fighting.

The governor’s office announced more details about Newsom’s trip to China, advising that he will meet with officials to discuss climate action, economics and tourism.

The seven-day trip will start on Monday and include visits to Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong.