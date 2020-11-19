Newsom to soon announce California curfew as coronavirus cases surge

California

by: Alexa Mae Asperin

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom will reportedly announce some major changes in the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The “curfew-style stay-at-home order” will be announced Thursday afternoon, Scott Rodd with Sacramento’s Cap Radio News reports.

Details are still being finalized according to Rodd, but it appears the order “will be in effect late night/early AM” and a start and end date will also be announced.

This order will reportedly “likely apply” to California counties in the most restrictive purple tier.

The following counties are in the purple tier, with Central Valley counties in bold:

  • Alameda
  • Napa
  • Santa Cruz
  • Butte
  • Nevada
  • Siskiyou
  • Contra Costa
  • Orange
  • Solano
  • El Dorado
  • Placer
  • Sutter
  • Fresno
  • San Benito
  • Tulare
  • Trinity
  • Glenn
  • San Joaquin
  • Tuolumne
  • Kern
  • San Luis Obispo
  • Ventura
  • Kings
  • Madera
  • Mendocino
  • Merced
  • Santa Barbara
  • Santa Clara
  • Yolo
  • Yuba

The expected announcement comes just days after Newsom revealed he was considering a statewide curfew to curb the surge in cases.

Ohio has already enacted a statewide curfew, and Oregon will soon go on a two-week statewide “freeze” to curb cases.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.