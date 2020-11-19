Newsom to soon announce California curfew as coronavirus cases surge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom will reportedly announce some major changes in the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The “curfew-style stay-at-home order” will be announced Thursday afternoon, Scott Rodd with Sacramento’s Cap Radio News reports.
Details are still being finalized according to Rodd, but it appears the order “will be in effect late night/early AM” and a start and end date will also be announced.
This order will reportedly “likely apply” to California counties in the most restrictive purple tier.
The following counties are in the purple tier, with Central Valley counties in bold:
- Alameda
- Napa
- Santa Cruz
- Butte
- Nevada
- Siskiyou
- Contra Costa
- Orange
- Solano
- El Dorado
- Placer
- Sutter
- Fresno
- San Benito
- Tulare
- Trinity
- Glenn
- San Joaquin
- Tuolumne
- Kern
- San Luis Obispo
- Ventura
- Kings
- Madera
- Mendocino
- Merced
- Santa Barbara
- Santa Clara
- Yolo
- Yuba
The expected announcement comes just days after Newsom revealed he was considering a statewide curfew to curb the surge in cases.
Ohio has already enacted a statewide curfew, and Oregon will soon go on a two-week statewide “freeze” to curb cases.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
