SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A promise to address rising gas prices was part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s State of the State address on Tuesday. It comes at a time when the average price of gas in California was at $5.44 per gallon and up by 76¢ compared to the month before.

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine is said to be fueling the rise in prices. The Biden administration announced a ban on imports of Russian oil on Tuesday.

The promise was made approximately halfway through the approximately 20-minute long State of the State address and came following comments on climate change.

“In January we proposed to pause the gas tax increase,” said Newsom. “Now, it’s clear we must go further. That’s why – working with legislative leadership – I’ll be submitting a proposal to put money back in the pockets of Californians, to address rising gas prices.”

In a statement in response to Newsom’s State of the State address, Sanger-area State Senator Melissa Hurtado said she would support any attempt to bring financial relief to drivers.

The Governor did not provide many details of his plan to lower gas prices, but I will work night and day with my colleagues and the Governor’s Office to provide relief to families. During challenging times, unity is of the upmost importance, as is doing so in a bipartisan manner. State Sen. Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger)

Capitol Bureau reporter Ashley Zavala spoke to Newsom’s economic advisor about the proposal, who said eligibility for any relief would begin with California residents who own a car. Undocumented immigrants would also be included.

Newsom himself did not detail what the plan would look like, or when it would come into action.