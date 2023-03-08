(KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office.

He is reportedly exhibiting mild symptoms, and he will self-isolate while working from home for at least five days.

•Video Above: State of California cuts ties with Walgreens

His office said he will be joining Attorney General Rob Bonta and other state leaders virtually to make a “major announcement” on Thursday.

Newsom is also slated to begin a statewide tour beginning March 16 instead of delivering a State of the State address. For four days, he would make different stops to present new policy initiatives on issues like homelessness and housing.

The locations he will make a stop at have not yet been announced.