Newsom: State has hospital capacity to treat 50k COVID-19 patients

California now has hospital capacity to treat 50,000 COVID-19 patients, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday.

Newsom made the announcement as the state recorded one of its largest one-day totals of new positive cases. Newsom noted that Monday’s 11,694 cases included a backlog of cases from Los Angeles County.

He also said that California has been able to provide masks from its stockpile to four other states.

California is planning to keep open several makeshift hospitals that have seen few coronavirus patients but cost a bundle to operate.

The “alternative case” facilities come with high costs whether or not they treat a high volume of patients.

The Associated Press asked for an accounting of the first three months of operations, a period ending June 30.

So far, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration has only been able to account for about 20% of the $252 million spent.

Critics say that Newsom has clung to elevated projections of surge numbers of coronavirus patients when he could have shuttered the barely used facilities to save money.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

