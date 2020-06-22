Breaking News
Fresno County judge extends zero bail amid COVID-19 quarantine in Fresno jail
Live Now
Gov. Gavin Newsom provides an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Newsom provides update on the state’s response to COVID-19

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) Gov. Gavin Newsom provides an update Monday on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know