SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s governor is proposing a plan to offer more services to homeless people with severe mental health and addiction disorders even if that means forcing some into care.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposal would require all counties to set up a mental health branch in civil court and provide comprehensive and community-based treatment to those suffering from debilitating psychosis.

People would be obligated to accept the care or risk criminal charges, involuntary psychiatric holds or court conservatorship.

Many advocates for homeless people have opposed such a move, calling it a violation of people’s civil rights.