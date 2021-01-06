Newsom proposes $600 stimulus payment for low-income Californians

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Low-income Californians may soon receive a state stimulus payment of $600.
Governor Gavin Newsom proposed the idea for direct payments on Wednesday. It’s being called the Golden State Stimulus.
The “$600 rapid cash support payments” would go to people who make $30,000 or less annually, and includes some undocumented residents who file taxes in California.
According to the Governor’s Office, there are about 4 million people eligible.
“Through the Golden State Stimulus, Californians who have been impacted by this pandemic will get help to provide for their families and keep a roof over their heads,” said Newsom. “This plan will provide relief for Californians in need by distributing $600 rapid cash support – for some, at least $1,200 when coupled with federal relief – and extend the eviction moratorium.”
If state lawmakers approve, the payments could be sent as soon as next month.
Newsom made the announcement during a virtual conversation with families who are facing difficult financial situations during the pandemic.
