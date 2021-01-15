Newsom joins LA leaders at launch of Dodger Stadium vaccination site

LOS ANGELES (KSEE/KGPE) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is joining Eric Garcetti, the mayor of Los Angeles, and other local leaders Friday to launch the COVID-19 vaccination site at Dodger Stadium.

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez, Congressman Jimmy Gomez (CA-34), Senator Steven Bradford, Dodgers President and CEO Stan Kasten and others will join Newsom and Garcetti at the stadium.

Dodger Stadium is one of many locations across the state ramping up to accelerate the administration of the vaccine.