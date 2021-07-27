Newsom in Fresno County to address health care in California

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — California Governor Gavin Newsom is in Fresno County Tuesday to “address the state’s effort to improve health care access and affordability” according to a release from the Governor’s press office.

“California has put more shots in arms than any other state – administering over 44 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine with 75 percent of those eligible having received at least one dose,” said the news release. “The state continues its multi-pronged strategy to reach communities with low vaccination rates.”

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com