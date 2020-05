SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Gov. Gavin Newsom will host a digital roundtable Wednesday with Californians who work in the film and television industry as part of his Economic Recovery & Reinvention Listening Tour.

The participants will share how they are dealing with the COVID-19 crisis.

It’s scheduled to begin at 2:45 p.m.

