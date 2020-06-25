Newsom holds news conference following declaration of budget emergency to support state’s response to COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a news conference after having declared a budget emergency in an effort to support the state’s response to COVID-19.

“Today’s proclamation clears the way for the Legislature to pass legislation allowing the state to draw from the state’s rainy day fund to help California continue to meet the COVID-19 crisis, which has triggered a global economic crisis and a $54.3 billion state budget deficit,” according to a press release.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.