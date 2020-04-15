Breaking News
Tulare County announces 56 new cases of COVID-19, 2 more deaths

COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

Yes, We're Open

Newsom extends EDD call center hours to meet soaring demand as unemployment reaches record levels in California

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Wednesday to extend the hours of the state Employment Development Department‘s (EDD) call center to meet the demand as unemployment reaches record levels in California during the COVID-19 pandemic.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The call center will now operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week starting Monday, Newsom said. The Unemployment Insurance Branch is adding 1,340 employees from EDD and other state agencies.

In the past four weeks, 2.7 million Californians have filed for unemployment, the governor said.

Newsom also directed EDD to expedite access to the Work Sharing Program to avert layoffs.

Starting April 28, the agency will also create a “one-stop-shop” for people applying for unemployment insurance and the new federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program.

The assistance program provides federally funded benefits distinct from the state’s unemployment insurance program for certain individuals out of work or partially unemployed due to COVID-19.

The governor said this includes the self-employed, ​individuals who may be employees but who lack sufficient work history and independent contractors like gig workers.

He added that PUA benefits will be issued within 24 to 48 hours instead of the traditional 21 days for regular unemployment claims.

“Many Californians are one paycheck away from losing their homes or from being able to put food on their tables, and COVID-19 has only made these challenges worse,” said Newsom. “California is focused on getting relief dollars and unemployment assistance in the hands of those who need it as quickly as possible.”

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know