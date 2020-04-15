Newsom extends EDD call center hours to meet soaring demand as unemployment reaches record levels in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Wednesday to extend the hours of the state Employment Development Department‘s (EDD) call center to meet the demand as unemployment reaches record levels in California during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The call center will now operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week starting Monday, Newsom said. The Unemployment Insurance Branch is adding 1,340 employees from EDD and other state agencies.

In the past four weeks, 2.7 million Californians have filed for unemployment, the governor said.

Newsom also directed EDD to expedite access to the Work Sharing Program to avert layoffs.

Starting April 28, the agency will also create a “one-stop-shop” for people applying for unemployment insurance and the new federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program.

The assistance program provides federally funded benefits distinct from the state’s unemployment insurance program for certain individuals out of work or partially unemployed due to COVID-19.

The governor said this includes the self-employed, ​individuals who may be employees but who lack sufficient work history and independent contractors like gig workers.

He added that PUA benefits will be issued within 24 to 48 hours instead of the traditional 21 days for regular unemployment claims.

“Many Californians are one paycheck away from losing their homes or from being able to put food on their tables, and COVID-19 has only made these challenges worse,” said Newsom. “California is focused on getting relief dollars and unemployment assistance in the hands of those who need it as quickly as possible.”

