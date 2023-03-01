SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Wednesday evening Governor of California Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in 13 counties due to winter storms.

In an effort to support Californians affected by severe winter storms, the governor announced the California Guard will provide support disaster response and relief to the following counties: Amador, Kern, Los Angeles, Madera, Mariposa, Mono, Nevada, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Sierra, Sonoma, and Tulare.

Newsom says state support, such as Caltrans and the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), will be brought to aid county-led emergency response teams and coordinate mutual aid from neighboring jurisdictions, with emphasis on San Bernardino County.

Cal OES is working with Caltrans, San Bernadino County officials, Cal Fire, and the California National Guard to provide road crews to aid in snow removal and power restoration, according to government officials.

The Governor says Cal EOS is working with local officials to open two shelters in San Bernardino County and with law enforcement to escort power companies, food and water deliveries, and service providers for affected communities.