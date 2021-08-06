Newsom declares state of emergency as wildfires grow in Northern CA

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Thursday due to wildfires burning in Northern California.
The governor proclaimed the state of emergency in Siskiyou County due to the Antelope Fire and Placer and Nevada counties due to the River Fire.
The blazes have collectively burned thousands of acres, destroyed homes and forced mandatory evacuations.
Newsom announced earlier Thursday that California secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant from FEMA to support the state’s response to the River Fire.
The state recently secured assistance to help with the Dixie Fire and Lava Fire.