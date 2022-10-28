BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Headlines across the nation Friday morning read differently but said the same thing. The speaker of the house’s husband was attacked with a hammer in their home.

Early in the morning David Depape, 42, allegedly forced his way into Nancy and Paul Pelosi’s home in San Francisco and violently attacked Paul, according to San Francisco Police Chief William Scott. Depape was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, burglary, elder abuse and other related charges.

Governor Gavin Newsom addressed the attack during a speech at the California Economic Summit in Bakersfield Friday and released a statement shortly after.

When asked about what he plans to do if elected for another for years, Newsom said he is “anxious” about the years to come because of what is going on in the country. After a brief pause, he proceeded to highlight the attack on Paul Pelosi occurring only hours before his speech.

“I am very anxious about what is going on in the country. I mean what more evidence do you need than this morning’s headlines? With Speaker Pelosi’s husband, who I have known since my birth. Literally, he has known me, since my first breaths,” said Newsom. “What’s happening in terms of the political polarization, the othering, the cruelty, the humiliating, that’s going on in our body of politics, the scape-goating, the zest for demonization.”

After speaking at the economic summit, his press office put out this statement: