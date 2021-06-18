Newsom assaulted by ‘aggressive’ man on Oakland street

Graffiti Pizza executive chef Matt Molina, left, looks on as California Gov. Gavin Newsom tries a slice of pizza during a visit in Oakland, Calif., on Thursday, June 17, 2021. A man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting Newsom during his visit to downtown Oakland, authorities said Friday, June 18. Newsom was walking to a barbershop and pizzeria in Old Oakland to promote small businesses when he was “approached by an aggressive individual,” said Fran Clader, director of communications for the California Highway Patrol, which provides security for the governor. (Ray Chavez/Bay Area News Group via AP)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man on suspicion of assaulting Gov. Gavin Newsom during his visit to downtown Oakland yesterday. The California Highway Patrol, which provides security for Newsom, said the governor was walking to an event to promote small businesses when he was “approached by an aggressive individual.”

Officers removed Newsom from the situation and arrested the 54-year-old man. The East Bay Times reported that Newsom did not appear injured. The man was taken to Alameda County jail, where he was booked for investigation of resisting an executive officer and assaulting a public official.