Newsom announces closure of indoor operations for restaurants, other businesses in several Valley counties

Due to an increase in COVID-19 positive cases in the state, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday the closing of indoor operations at restaurants and other businesses in 19 counties — including Fresno, Kings, Merced, Tulare, and Kern counties.

The closures are effective immediately, according to Newsom.

Other industries that will have to close indoor operations include wineries and tasing rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos and museums, and card rooms.

He said he expects the restrictions to be in place for at least three weeks.

The closure is for indoor operations only. Outdoor operations will continue to be allowed.

“California is seeing the virus spreading at alarming rates in many parts of the state, and we are taking immediate action to slow the spread of the virus in those areas,” Newsom said. “We bent the curve in the state of California once, and we will bend the curve again. But we’re going to have to be tougher, and that’s why we are taking this action today.”

Parking at beaches will be closed for the 4th of July weekend. Parks will remain open but with measures in place to reduce visitation and overcrowding.

The state is working to enforce the closures with “enforcement strike teams” using resources from Alcohol Beverage Control, CalOSHA, the Dept. of Business Oversight, the Dept. of Consumer Affairs, and the California Highway Patrol.

The teams will build partnerships with local public health departments and businesses, Newsom said. They will target businesses that are not in compliance.

Newsom added that it’s up to the counties as to whether they enforce the measures, but county cooperation will affect COVID-19 funding counties receive.

The governor said the level of increased percentage positive cases was “unprecedented” and implored the public to wear masks, to physically distance, and to wash your hands.

This is a developing story.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.