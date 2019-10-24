New wildfire seen burning in Marin County

Breaking News
MARIN COUNTY (KRON) – Weather officials are reporting a new fire Thursday near Slide Ranch between Stinson Beach and Muir Beach in West Marin.

Officials said the fire is estimated at 4 to 5 acres and is moving toward the ocean.

The fire was first reported around 10:45 a.m.

No structures are threatened.

This would be the third fire in the area. There are two fires burning in Sonoma County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

