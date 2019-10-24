New wildfire seen burning in Marin County

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) – Weather officials are reporting a new fire Thursday near Slide Ranch between Stinson Beach and Muir Beach in West Marin.

Officials said the fire is estimated at 4 to 5 acres and is moving toward the ocean.

The fire was first reported around 10:45 a.m.

No structures are threatened.

New wildfire seen on satellite and webcams near Marin headlands #cawx #cafire pic.twitter.com/Qs63O7naI0 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 24, 2019

GOES-17 satellite imagery captures new fire near Marin headlands#CAwx #CAfire pic.twitter.com/qVZdRatKbZ — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 24, 2019

This would be the third fire in the area. There are two fires burning in Sonoma County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.