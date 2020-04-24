New street name using popular Trump slogan creates controversy in Sacramento neighborhood

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — New street names in a Sacramento neighborhood have created some controversy.

In the still under construction Crocker Village neighborhood, people were upset to find one street named America First Avenue, especially since it intersected with Ronald Reagan Street.

“I think it’s really, really lame and uncreative these street names here,” said Curtis Park resident Matt, who did not want FOX40 to use his last name.

Matt said the phrase “America first” is especially political.

“Yeah, it is definitely a Trump reference because the developer, from what I’m told, was the biggest Trump donor in Sacramento,” he said.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, city staff said they received more than 300 comments on Crocker Village’s plans, most opposing the America First Avenue name.

So, the city reached out to the builder, Petrovich Development Company, to ask it to be changed. They agreed to change the name to America Avenue instead.

FOX40 also reached out to Petrovich Development Company but have yet to hear back.

Since the city council meeting, the street signs for America First Avenue have been taken down. But at least one of the Ronald Reagan Street signs has been vandalized with black paint.

“Doesn’t make any sense to cause any damage to it,” said Travis Hill, who lives nearby.

Hill’s grandmother lives at nearby Curtis Park Senior Apartments. He said he did not understand why the name created such controversy.

“I think we have bigger things to worry about than the name of a street,” he told FOX40.

But Matt said he believes the new streets were intentionally politically named as a result of Petrovich Development fighting with the city and neighbors for years.

In 2016, that company sued the city when plans for a Safeway gas station in the adjoining shopping center were voted down.

“Yeah, it’s just another small, petty battle in the big war that’s been going on with this development forever,” Matt said.

