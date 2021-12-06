New Aztec stadium to be called Snapdragon Stadium

SAN DIEGO — The new stadium where San Diego State will play football will be called Snapdragon Stadium, university representatives announced Monday.

Snapdragon is the name of a line of processors developed by San Diego-based Qualcomm.

School officials say Qualcomm, the company that provides wireless technology, has entered a 15-year, $45 million deal with the university. The next step is for the agreement to go to the California State University Board of Trustees for formal approval, SDSU said.

Located in Mission Valley, the new stadium began construction in Aug. 2020 and will welcome San Diego sports fans starting Sept. 3, 2022, according to the university. The Aztecs football team is scheduled to play the University of Arizona Wildcats in the season home opener.

“We are thrilled to have secured the exclusive naming rights to San Diego State University’s new stadium, Snapdragon Stadium,” said Cristiano Amon, president and CEO of Qualcomm. “Snapdragon stands for premium experiences and leading-edge performance, which is what fans can expect from this new state-of-the-art venue.”

“This is just the first phase of an expansive relationship between Qualcomm Technologies and San Diego State University as we look to support their broad digital transformation that will include the Stadium, the upcoming Innovation District, and smart campus enhancements across their campuses,” Amon added. “This agreement is the reflection of our mutual dedication to our local San Diego community.”

SDSU President Adela de la Torre said Qualcomm is “well-recognized and respected” in San Diego and globally.

“Our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies represents a shared vision for a fully smart stadium — the cornerstone to what will be a one-of-a-kind smart campus — which will enrich, educate, and empower those we serve here locally and around the world,” de la Torre said.