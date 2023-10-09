FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Farm Bureau (CFB) is praising the signing of Assembly Bill 1016. The bill will help expedite training and licensing programs that will allow more farmers to use drones for pesticide applications.

According to CFB, the aerial spray technology will allow farmers to save on crop protection costs by allowing drones to target affected areas.

“AB 1016 is a bill in that spirit. It allows farmers better access to innovative technology to gain even more efficiency and safety,” said CFB President Jaime Johansson.

Officials say drone use can also replace backpack spray and ground-based delivery systems with remote technologies, which protects agricultural employees from close contact with pesticide applications.